/Mithun Chakraborty undergoes surgery in Kolkata hospital; Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visits

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited Mithun Chakraborty at the Kolkata facility on Friday to check on his health and consult with the medical team managing his treatment. Following the visit, Adhikari posted pictures on social media showing the actor resting in his hospital room.

Writing on Facebook, Adhikari stated, "Renowned film actor and one of the members of the Central Committee of BJP, Mithun Chakraborty, is admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata due to physical illness. I went to the hospital to meet him today. I spoke to him and took information about his physical condition. I pray to the merciful God for his speedy recovery."

Mithun undergoes minor procedure

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Speaking to reporters after the visit, the Chief Minister mentioned that Chakraborty underwent a minor surgical procedure on Thursday night and had preferred to keep his hospitalisation low-key.

According to IANS, Adhikari shared: "He did not want publicity over the development. He is doing well. Will be released soon."

He further added, "His identity is beyond just his political life. His contribution behind the beginning of a nationalist government in West Bengal is immense. A small operation was performed. He is doing well now."

Mithun Chakraborty's legacy

With a career spanning over five decades, Chakraborty remains one of Indian cinema's most iconic figures. He made his silver screen debut in Mrigayaa (1976), winning a National Film Award for Best Actor. He later achieved widespread stardom with Disco Dancer (1982), which gained massive domestic and international popularity. Over the years, his filmography has included acclaimed titles such as Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Ghulami, Agneepath, Guru, and The Kashmir Files, earning him multiple National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. Beyond movies, he became a household television personality as the Grand Master on Dance India Dance and as a judge across various reality shows.

Political engagement

In addition to his cinematic work, Chakraborty has been active in politics for the past decade. He served as a Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP before stepping down in 2016 due to health concerns. He subsequently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), serving as a central committee member and a key campaigner in state and national elections.