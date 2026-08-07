/Major relief for TN CM Vijay as wife Sangeetha withdraws infidelity and divorce petition

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s divorce case was adjourned on Friday after she withdrew the case. Sangeetha attended the proceedings through video conferencing and submitted to the court her reasons of withdrawing the case.

Sangeetha had filed for divorce from the TVK chief back in February stating that she wanted the marriage to be dissolved.

Vijay and Sangeetha’s divorce case adjourned

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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and Sangeetha’s marital dispute has witnessed several adjournments this past year. Earlier in June, the proceedings had already been adjourned after Sangeetha indicated she intended to withdraw the case. The matter was subsequently posted for further hearing on August 7.

Last month, the family court deferred the proceedings after neither Vijay nor Sangeetha appeared before it. On earlier occasions as well, both remained absent, with their respective lawyers appearing on their behalf and informing the court that they faced difficulties in attending the proceedings in person.\

Friday’s order formally closes the long-drawn legal battle between the actor-politician and his wife as she withdrew the case.

The judge questioned her for around 15 minutes before accepting the withdrawal and closing the divorce proceedings.

Sangeetha had accused Vijay of infidelity

In February, as she filed her divorce petition, Sangeetha had accused Vijay of infidelity and alleged that he was involved in an "adulterous relationship" with an actress. According to the petition, Sangeetha claimed that she discovered the alleged relationship in April 2021, which she said caused her emotional pain and mental suffering and amounted to a betrayal of marital trust. She further alleged that Vijay continued his association with the actress, causing her emotional agony and embarrassment to their children. The petition also claimed that Vijay had emotionally withdrawn from her since 2021 and that she was subjected to verbal disdain and "constructive desertion".

Friday’s development also comes against the backdrop of a petition before the Madras High Court seeking an inquiry into Vijay's election affidavit, in which he had declared that he had lent Rs 12.60 crore to Sangeetha. The petition, filed by Venkatesh, a voter from the Perambur constituency, had raised questions over the declaration in light of Sangeetha's divorce proceedings.

The petitioner had also questioned the disclosure of Rs 20 crore provided to a private educational trust. The Madras High Court had dismissed the petition at the end of April, observing that a similar petition seeking the same relief had already been dismissed.

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