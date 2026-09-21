/Punjab man consumes poison outside DC office; Congress, BJP target AAP government

A man in Punjab's Sangrur district allegedly swallowed a poisonous substance outside the Deputy Commissioner's office, claiming that authorities had failed to act against the alleged sale of drugs in his village. Jagseer Singh alias Jagga was taken to the Sangrur government hospital and later referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for further treatment. He alleged that drugs were being sold in his village, Namol, and that the Sarpanch and administration did not take any action despite repeatedly been informed about the issue. His friend Manjinder Singh, who accompanied him to the DC office, claimed that Jagseer consumed Sulphas. He alleged that Jagseer had earlier made videos showing people allegedly selling drugs and was subsequently attacked. But the administration did not take any action.

According to NDTV report, doctors gave a different account of the substance consumed. Dr Iqbalpreet Singh said that the patient had consumed a poisonous substance, received first aid and was referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for further treatment. According to the doctor, the substance was identified as “Farnel.” Sangrur City Station House Officer (SHO) Manpreet Singh said that youth was undergoing treatment and that further details could be shared after his treatment.

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The incident has now triggered a political row in the state, with Congress and BJP leaders targeting the Aam Aadmi Party government over the drug menace. Congress's Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot said that the incident showed the "pressure and mistreatment" allegedly faced by those speaking against drugs in Punjab. He said Jagga had allegedly received threats and faced harassment after posting videos against drugs, and questioned the accountability of the AAP government and administration.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also targeted the Punjab government, saying another man had attempted suicide in Sangrur, the home district of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Bajwa alleged that Jagga was threatened and assaulted for speaking out against drugs and claimed that he had approached the police, but no action was taken.