US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met on Sunday, as they prepare for the Trump-Xi summit in New York, for possible agreements on trade, Artificial Intelligence and other issues. They met at JPMorgan Chase's Manhattan headquarters on September 20, 2026, to iron out details of key agenda items. The talks are expected to last all day and will also include US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The two leaders are expected to meet in White House on Thursday to ease tensions on trade, technology and other strategic concerns. The discussion will focus on the possibility of extending the possible trade truce, which is set to expire in November, and the possibility of guardrails for AI development, as Silicon Valley CEOs recently expressed concerns over the safety of the technology.

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“I’m looking forward to having focused, fulsome and constructive talks today that will set the stage for our leaders’ meeting,” Bessent told reporters as he arrived for Sunday’s talks.

Though analysts project low expectations of any development, the talks will also likely feature the ongoing US campaign against Iran, Operation “Economic Outcast”. China is the largest buyer of Iranian energy; without Chinese cooperation, Washington is unlikely to achieve any of its objectives or gain concessions in future negotiations with Iran.

Numerous discussions which are left from the two leaders' meeting in Beijing are also likely to be discussed. This includes continued flow of rare earth magnets and critical minerals that are vital for US manufacturers, lower tariffs on non-strategic goods, Chinese commitments to raise purchases of US agricultural goods by $17 billion annually, and an undertaking to buy more than 200 Boeing aircraft.