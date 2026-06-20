/US Treasury rallies global financial institutions for Op Economic Outcast to isolate Iran

The US Treasury said on Wednesday that its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network had convened a meeting of global financial institutions to advance Operation Economic Outcast for isolating Tehran by limiting its ability to fund the war.

“The event armed financial institutions with the information they need to shut down revenue streams and procurement networks tied to the Iranian regime,” the US Treasury said.

It further said in the statement that the event was organised to share information about the facilitators that provide Iran with access to banking relationships.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Treasury continues to sever every economic lifeline Tehran has left,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

“Financial institutions are in lockstep with the US government in support of Operation Economic Outcast, and we will continue to work closely with the private sector in the fight against the murderous Iranian regime.”

After the meeting, the US said soon “there will be no space for the Iranian regime to rebuild its capacity to inflict terror against America and the world.”

World would plunge into energy crisis if US leaves: JD Vance

Vice President JD Vance said the world would be plunged into an energy crisis if the US decides to end its involvement with the war in Iran and leave the region.

“What I would say to anybody who’s frustrated right now is the alternative here, which is the United States effectively says to the Middle East, ‘You’re on your own,’ would mean necessarily a worldwide energy crisis, so long as the Iranians keep on shooting at shipping, which we know that’s exactly what they would do,” Vance said on Wednesday morning.

“I think the president is taking the responsible course of action,” Vance said. “He’s protecting America’s assets in the region while also ensuring that world energy markets continue to get a supply of oil and natural gas.”