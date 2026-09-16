/India to host IPL 2027 auction; WPL 2027 auction set for late October in Kochi

The BCCI has decided to host the IPL 2027 mini-auction in India, three years after staging it overseas. Kochi hosted the IPL 2023 auction; since then, Dubai (2024), Jeddah (2025), and Abu Dhabi (2026) have hosted IPL auctions, respectively. Meanwhile, the WPL 2027 auction will be held in late October in Kochi, with these decisions among the key takeaways from the IPL Governing Council (GC) meeting held on Tuesday (Sep 15). The latest report also suggests that the 2028 IPL auction, which will be a mega auction, would likely be staged overseas.

The BCCI and IPL’s decision to bring back the IPL auction to India was taken after assurances given to all franchises, who expressed reservations about logistical and operational challenges of travelling overseas with their delegations for mini-auctions. The BCCI members have also considered all views during last year’s auction in Abu Dhabi.

The GC, however, confirmed it is currently evaluating Indian cities to finalise the mini-auction venue.

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The venue will be decided based on accommodation availability for the franchises and their delegations. With the winter season (October to December) being the wedding season in India, five-star hotels in all major cities are likely to be pre-occupied, and the GC would pick the venue accordingly. The BCCI requires more than 100 rooms for two nights for the mini-auction.

Kochi to host WPL 2027 Auction

Kochi has been handpicked as the venue for the WPL 2027 auction, to be held on October 28, with the information formally communicated to all five

participating teams. All teams have a window until September 28 to decide on the retention and release of their players.

Each squad can have up to 18 players, of which a maximum of six can be foreign players. The salary cap for the current cycle is INR 15 crore.