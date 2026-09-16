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India to host IPL 2027 auction; WPL 2027 auction set for late October in Kochi

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 16:38 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 16:38 IST
India to host IPL 2027 auction; WPL 2027 auction set for late October in Kochi

India to host IPL 2027 auction; WPL 2027 auction set for late October in Kochi Photograph: (Others)

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The BCCI has decided to bring the IPL 2027 mini-auction back to India after three overseas editions. Meanwhile, the WPL 2027 auction is set for October 28 in Kochi. Get the latest IPL GC meeting updates. 

The BCCI has decided to host the IPL 2027 mini-auction in India, three years after staging it overseas. Kochi hosted the IPL 2023 auction; since then, Dubai (2024), Jeddah (2025), and Abu Dhabi (2026) have hosted IPL auctions, respectively. Meanwhile, the WPL 2027 auction will be held in late October in Kochi, with these decisions among the key takeaways from the IPL Governing Council (GC) meeting held on Tuesday (Sep 15). The latest report also suggests that the 2028 IPL auction, which will be a mega auction, would likely be staged overseas.

The BCCI and IPL’s decision to bring back the IPL auction to India was taken after assurances given to all franchises, who expressed reservations about logistical and operational challenges of travelling overseas with their delegations for mini-auctions. The BCCI members have also considered all views during last year’s auction in Abu Dhabi.

The GC, however, confirmed it is currently evaluating Indian cities to finalise the mini-auction venue.

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The venue will be decided based on accommodation availability for the franchises and their delegations. With the winter season (October to December) being the wedding season in India, five-star hotels in all major cities are likely to be pre-occupied, and the GC would pick the venue accordingly. The BCCI requires more than 100 rooms for two nights for the mini-auction.

Kochi to host WPL 2027 Auction

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Kochi has been handpicked as the venue for the WPL 2027 auction, to be held on October 28, with the information formally communicated to all five

participating teams. All teams have a window until September 28 to decide on the retention and release of their players.

Each squad can have up to 18 players, of which a maximum of six can be foreign players. The salary cap for the current cycle is INR 15 crore.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and Vadodara are finalised as venues for the next edition, to be staged in the January-February window next year. Although suggestions of holding some matches in Varanasi have also been discussed, where a new cricket stadium is being built, chances of that happening at this stage are remote.

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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