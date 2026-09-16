/Salman Khan gives The Revolutionaries a shoutout, watches series with Bhuvan Bam, Nikkhil Advani at Galaxy

Salman Khan has shown support for The Revolutionaries team, starring Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, and Pratibha Ranta. The Bollywood superstar invited Bhuvan and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani to his Galaxy residence in Mumbai and watched the period drama together.

He also took to social media to share glimpses of the gathering on his Instagram Stories, along with a video featuring Bhuvan and Nikkhil as well as parts of the Prime Video series trailer.

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Salman Khan watches The Revolutionaries

In the Instagram Story, Salman can be seen watching the series on an iPad with the actor and director. He accompanied the post with the hashtag #TheRevolutionaries.

Salman has previously worked with Nikkhil on the 2007 romantic film Salaam-e-Ishq.

Bhuvan expresses gratitude

Bhuvan later took to Instagram to share pictures from his visit to Salman’s home. The actor wrote, "Revolutionaries dil mein aate hain, dimaag mein nahi. Watched the show with @beingsalmankhan at his house. A huge thank you to our captain @nikkhiladvani for trusting me with this project and taking The Revolutionaries all the way to Galaxy. Quite literally. Watch now if you haven't!"

Salman Khan's Instagram Story Photograph: (Instagram)

About The Revolutionaries

The series is set during the period of India's freedom struggle and follows four characters whose journeys are inspired by real historical revolutionaries. Bhuvan Bam plays Rash Behari Bose, and Rohit Saraf portrays Sachindra Nath Sanyal. Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada play Pratibha Lahiri and Bagha Jatin, respectively.

The story highlights their resistance against British rule along with their friendships and sacrifices. The series is inspired by Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom.

The cast also features Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles.

Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the series has been produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the Emmay Entertainment banner.