/Imran Khan’s sons accuse Asim Munir of holding ‘personal grudge’ against imprisoned father

The sons of Pakistan former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan have accused the country’s powerful army chief Asim Munir of a “personal vendetta” against the imprisoned former prime minister and expressed fears their father is being “slowly killed” in jail. Khan’s sons said that the “cruel” treatment was being driven by “personal grudge” of Asim Munir.

Kasim Khan, 27, and Sulaiman Khan, 29, have been persistent in advocating for the release of their father, who has been held in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi since his arrest in 2023, and is serving a 14-year sentence on corruption charges.

The sons told the Guardian that they have not been allowed to speak to Khan for more than six months and have been prevented from travelling to Pakistan to lobby for his release.

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‘Visas not granted more than nine months after applying’

Khan’s sons said that they were keen to travel to Pakistan, but their visas have still not been granted more than nine months after applying.

When Khan was prime minister, he had unceremoniously demoted Munir and the bad blood between them was well known. The persecution of Khan increased notably once Munir became army chief in 2023.

“It’s very clear this is being driven by personal grudge and that’s one of the reasons he’s being treated so harshly, on the orders of Asim Munir,” said Sulaiman.

‘A form of mental and physical torture’

Khan’s sons from his first marriage to Jemima Goldsmith said they were “deeply, deeply concerned” about their father’s health and that the conditions he was being kept in amounted to “a form of mental and physical torture”.

“The reality is that he is locked in a tiny 6x8ft cell without human contact,” said Sulaiman. “He hasn’t been allowed new books for months, and he’s not been allowed to see or speak to his family or a neutral doctor. He has an eye condition which was neglected for months and has meant he’s probably almost lost sight in one eye.”

Late last month, Sky Sports aired an interview with Khasim and Sulaiman during its coverage of a test match between England and Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board, whose chief is the country’s interior minister, made a formal complaint to Sky Sports after the broadcast and the Pakistani team threatened to refuse to return to the field after the lunch break.

“It shows how out of touch they are with the rest of the world, that they thought they could silence media like they do at home. It just exposed them for the authoritarian regime that they are,” Sulaiman said.

Khan’s prolonged detention violates international law: UN

The UN has said Khan’s prolonged detention violates international law, and the UN’s special rapporteur on torture said his solitary confinement and detention conditions could amount to psychological torture.

Sulaiman said the family had been told their father, 73, had also been diagnosed with high blood pressure. “More than anything, we just want to speak to him and make sure he’s OK,” he said.

Last month, the supreme court ruled that Khan should be taken to a private hospital for treatment for a blood clot in his retinal vein, believed to have destroyed 85% of the sight in his right eye due to prolonged lack of medical attention. Khan was instead taken briefly to a government hospital, where he was given injections and taken back to prison,.

‘They’re trying to slowly kill him in there’

“We believe they’re trying to slowly kill him in there. Just as soon as there’s less pressure, we are sure they will put even harsher restrictions on him and try to finish him off. The one with the real vendetta here is the army chief Asim Munir,” said Kasim.

On Wednesday, the supreme court will rule on a case alleging the Pakistan government has been in contempt of court by denying Khan private hospital treatment for a worsening eye condition and preventing family from visiting him or speaking with him in jail for more than six months, in violation of a court order.

In a statement, the Pakistan government called the allegations “fake propaganda” and said Khan was being kept in adequate conditions, with access to home-cooked food, nuts, bottled water, exercise equipment, family visits and regular medical examinations.