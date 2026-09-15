White House border czarTom Homanconfirmed that the Department of Homeland Security is looking into allegations involving Rep Ilhan Omar but did not disclose details. He described that there is an “ongoing criminal investigation” going on. This comes Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin claimed that Omar married her own brother to smuggle him into the United States. The primary allegations involving Omar center on immigration fraud and marriage fraud.

What Homan said?

Speaking to reporters, Homan said, “I know things are going on, but I can’t give specifics of what’s happening. “If someone committed an immigration violation, if someone committed marriage fraud or anything like that, regardless if they’re a congressman or not, no one’s above the law. So, I’ll leave it at that. We’ll let HSI, Homeland Security Investigations, continue the investigation.” When asked directly whether he was confirming aninvestigation involving Omar, Homan replied, “I’m confirming that ICE is, yeah — look, I said months ago that there’s something that’s been reported and needs to be looked at.”

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What Markwayne Mullin said?

Mullin said, “Something’s going to happen. … We know that she married her brother to try to bring him to the United States. We know he now lives in London. There may be more to this, the whole family migration and possibly some illegal activity for them to come to the United States to begin with. … If we can prove it, that you shouldn’t have been here in the first place, we will deport you.”

What Vance said?