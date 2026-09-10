/Ecstasy tablets are rage in 'drug haven' Libya | Gravitas

Libya has witnessed years of fighting and political instability since 2011 when its leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was captured and killed.

But the uncertain security situation has led to another consequence – Libya's rise as a transit hub for cocaine and synthetic drugs supplied to North Africa, West Asia and Europe.

For instance, a security agency of the government of national unity seized a shipment of a staggering one hundred thousand ecstasy pills, which arrived at a Libyan port via a European country.

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Images showed the seizure of sacks of brown pellets moulded into the shape of Gaddafi's head and shoulders.

These pills were hidden in a cargo van.

According to the authorities, they got a tip that a gang was planning to transport the drugs by sea and tracked the shipment until it arrived.

Now, the instability in Libya is evident from the presence of two competing power centres.

The government of national unity led by PM Abdul Hamid Al Da-Baiba is the internationally and un-recognised government, which controls capital Tripoli and the Northwestern region.

On the other hand, the Libyan National Army, led by its commander-in-chief Khalifa Haftar, controls major parts of the country, including most of its oil fields and key infrastructure.

Two weeks ago, representatives of these rival factions signed an un-backed deal to hold legislative and presidential elections under a single executive authority within a period of two years.

According to a report published by the UN office on drugs and crime in January 2026, the political instability since 2011 enabled the rapid growth of drug trafficking, as well as domestic consumption of drugs in Libya.

This report blamed people's economic hardship and unemployment hovering at around 15 to 19 percent for this situation.

It also highlighted that cocaine worth nearly 7.8 million US dollars was seized in 2024 alone.

But what makes this country a hub for drug trafficking?

According to this report, Libya offers a cheaper and easier alternative for transit, storage and distribution of drugs across the region and beyond.

It reportedly hosts a number of warehouses where different types and large volumes of drugs are stored.

But, is there a plan to counter this?

The UN recommended Libya to take a number of steps such as enhancing inter-institutional mechanisms, calibrating criminal justice system towards a long-term reduction of drug markets and scaling up eEfforts to counter corruption.