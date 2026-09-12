/Humans may lose control of AI: Anthropic CEO calls for slowdown, Altman, Musk back him

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called on the artificial intelligence industry to slow the pace of AI development, warning that rapid advances could eventually outpace humanity’s ability to understand and control increasingly powerful systems.

Amodei on Saturday outlined a three-part plan to slow the development of frontier AI while strengthening safety measures. As the first step, Anthropic will give third-party evaluators permanent, employee-level access to its AI systems so they can independently assess safety measures, report incidents and evaluate model alignment during training.

“We must pace the frontier,” Amodei wrote in an essay explaining his plan.

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Amodei lays out three-step AI safety plan

Amodei said AI development has accelerated sharply since around the summer, partly because AI systems are becoming increasingly capable of helping build the next generation of models.

He pointed to “recursive self-improvement”, a process in which AI systems contribute to the development of more advanced AI. Amodei warned that if the trend continues unchecked, it could move faster than humans can understand and control.

“We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models,” he wrote.

He said the development must be pursued carefully, particularly as similar advances are taking place across the industry, including at Anthropic.

Under his proposal, every frontier AI company would commit to giving a team of embedded third-party evaluators ongoing access to its systems. These evaluators would monitor compliance with safety measures, report incidents and assess whether models remain aligned during training.

Amodei's second proposal involves cooperation among AI companies to establish common safety standards and limits on the pace of unchecked AI progress. His third calls for greater international coordination on advanced AI development.

He also urged the US and other democratic governments to work with authoritarian governments on AI safety, while acknowledging the challenges involved in verifying compliance with any such agreements.

Sam Altman, Elon Musk back Amodei

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman backed Amodei’s call for a slower pace of frontier AI development, saying the issue has become a major focus of discussions at OpenAI in recent weeks.

“I agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier,” Altman wrote on X.

Altman also supported Amodei’s proposal for independent evaluators to receive employee-like access to AI systems and said OpenAI would follow a similar approach.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also endorsed the Anthropic chief’s position, writing: “Dario is right.”

Amodei's call comes amid growing concerns within the AI industry over the risks associated with the rapid development of increasingly capable systems.

The debate gained further attention after Jacob Coxon, a researcher associated with Anthropic, publicly announced that he was leaving the industry. Coxon cited concerns that AI companies were “racing to build systems they won’t be able to control”.

Amodei's proposals add to the growing debate over how leading AI companies can balance rapid technological progress with stronger safety measures and oversight.