/After praising Modi, Pezeshkian meets Indian religious leaders, Hurriyat's Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with prominent Indian religious leaders, intellectuals, and business executives at an event held at the Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi after praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Organized on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026, this gathering served as a core platform for Iran's cultural outreach and people-to-people diplomacy in India. Among the attendees was All Parties Hurriyat Conference President Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who delivered a strong appeal for peace, diplomacy, and justice after the meeting. Kashmir's Shia clerics Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al Safavi, Imran Reza Ansari, Jain guru and interfaith leader Acharya Lokesh Muni, among others were also present.

The presence of Mirwaiz is particularly important as Kashmir has often been the subject of tensions between India and Iran. In 2019, after India revoked Article 370, then Supreme Leader of Iran - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had publicly expressed concern over the situation of Muslims in the region. India had issued a sharp response. He had also commented on the Northeast Delhi riots in 2020, and in 2024, referred to Muslims in India alongside those in Gaza, saying: “We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in #Myanmar, #Gaza, #India, or any other place." On every occasions, India has issued sharp responses but overall India and Iran maintained balanced bilateral relations.

What Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking with ANI after a high-level gathering, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq highlighted the critical need for global stability. "The most significant message must be one of peace," Mirwaiz said. "Peace can only be established when there is justice. What is happening in Iran today is absolutely wrong—specifically, the way America has imposed a war upon them. Furthermore, the events unfolding in Palestine and Lebanon are creating a chaotic situation globally that needs to be resolved," Mirwaiz said. Speaking in line with PM Modi's message, he said, “We feel that the present era is one for dialogue and diplomacy, not for war. Therefore, everyone who believes in human values must emphasise that the time has come to end wars and embrace peace and dialogue; this is the only way to resolve the catastrophic situation that has arisen on a global scale.” He also attended an exhibition commemorating the children killed in Minab.

What others said?

"All eyes are on India. During the BRICS summit taking place here, I extended an invitation to the President of Iran, proposing that we hold a first-of-its-kind peace summit in Iran," Acharya Lokesh Muni stated. "This is because we, as religious leaders, believe that war, violence, and terror are not solutions to any problem; every issue can be resolved through discussion, dialogue, and the pursuit of peace... That is why I invited the President of Iran, and it gives me immense joy to say that he graciously accepted the invitation. Very soon, we—religious leaders together with peace-loving forces from across the globe—will gather on a single platform. We will strive to bring peace to the world through dialogue and discussion," he added.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Gaddi Nashin of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, reaffirmed India's commitment to global harmony, justice, and universal brotherhood on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. "Today, as part of the BRICS Summit, all the spiritual leaders across India are here, and the message has always been there from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari, for centuries after centuries, that love for everyone, and hatred for no one," Haji Syed Salman Chishty stated.

Modi-Pezeshkian meet

The Indian government, in a statement said that PM Narendra Modi met President Pezeshkian and continued the discussions from their meeting on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Bishkek. PM thanked Iran for its active participation in BRICS-related meetings including in the BRICS Business Forum. PM reiterated India’s call for conflicts to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He emphasized the importance of freedom of navigation & commerce and ensuring safety and wellbeing of seafarers.

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum, Pezeshkian praised India's efforts to strengthen cooperation among member nations. He thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making "valuable efforts" to strengthen cooperation amongst the members of the grouping. "I would like to sincerely thank the friendly government and people of India for the graciously hosting of this meeting, as well as the Honourable Prime Minister of India for his valuable efforts to strengthen BRICS cooperation," Pezeshkian stated.