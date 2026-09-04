/Brendan Fraser’s transformation fuels The Mummy 4 excitement as fans welcome back Rick O’Connell

Brendan Fraser appears to be getting ready to saddle up once again as Rick O’Connell. The actor’s latest appearance has caught the attention of The Mummy fans, with his changed physique bringing back memories of the action hero he famously played in the franchise. As excitement builds around The Mummy 4, Fraser’s latest look has only added to the anticipation.

Internet reacts to Brendan Fraser's transformation

Social media users praised his appearance, with several fans saying he already has the energy of the adventurous character and only needs the familiar hair and costume to complete the look. One user wrote, “Brendan Fraser’s transformation over the years is honestly incredible. From 2021 to now, he looks like a completely different person. And now that this is reportedly his look for The Mummy 4, I’m even more excited to see him back as Rick O’Connell. Beyond the physical change, his comeback story makes it even better. Sometimes life knocks you down, but that doesn’t mean your best days are behind you.”

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Another user wrote, "This is what Brendan Fraser looks like now. Our Rick O'Connell is back."

"Brendan Fraser just revealed his new look at the Pressure movie premiere and wow... at 57, the beloved actor truly meant it when he said he was getting back into shape to play Rick O'Connell again. The image on the left is from 2021.The Mummy 4. In theatres October 15, 2027.", wrote the third user.

All about The Mummy 4

The Mummy 4 is the upcoming installment in the horror-action genre which will back the original stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, with Universal Pictures slating the film for theatrical release. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from the filmmaking collective Radio Silence are directing the movie.