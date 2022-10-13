Brendan Fraser is open to returning for 'The Mummy 4' but there's a catch: 'If someone came up...'

Brendan Fraser is enjoying a comeback on the big screen through Darren Aronofsky's 'The Whale'. Although he never really went away, his career did descend into minor roles in small movies that hardly anybody ever saw. He was once a big name thanks to his work in 'The Mummy' and its sequel 'The Mummy Returns', not so much 'The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor', the third and final installment which was a decent commercial success but its box office returns were much lower than the prequels. Now, Fraser is once again back to winning our hearts. For 'The Whale' he has been receiving standing ovations from sundry film festivals around the world.

Will he return to the 'The Mummy' franchise again while considering what happened with the third movie and also Tom Cruise-starrer disastrous reboot 'The Mummy' in 2017? While speaking to Variety, Fraser said yes, he might return, but only if there is a compelling idea.

“I don’t know how it would work. But I’d be open to it if someone came up with the right conceit," he said.

He also spoke about 2017's reboot, saying it leaned too much towards horror, and not much towards being "a thrill ride."

“It is hard to make that movie. The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn’t see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. ‘The Mummy’ should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary," he said.

He added, “I know how difficult it is to pull it off. I tried to do it three times.”

In 'The Whale', Fraser plays the role of Charlie. He is a massively obese father of a teenage girl Ellie (Sadie Sink). The film follows Charlie as he tries to rebuild his bond with her after he abandoned his family for a gay lover. His obesity is due to his guilt that led him to binge eat.

'The Whale' has received mostly positive reviews. It has scored 71 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Held together by a killer Brendan Fraser, The Whale sings a song of empathy that will leave most viewers blubbering."

'The Whale' is set to be released on December 9, 2022 in the US.

