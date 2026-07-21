/Lip reader reveals what Donald Trump told every Spain and Argentina player after FIFA World Cup final during medal ceremony

US President Donald Trump reportedly delivered the same congratulatory message to every Spain and Argentina player during the medal ceremony after the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, according to a professional lip reader. Trump joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the presentation podium after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 following extra time at the New York New Jersey Stadium to win their second FIFA World Cup title. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute, while Argentina finished the match with 10 men after Enzo Fernández was sent off late in normal time. Following the final whistle, Trump greeted players from both teams individually as medals were presented to the runners-up and the newly crowned world champions.

Lip reader claims Trump repeated the same message

According to professional lip reader Nicola Hickling of LipReader Ltd, Trump used the same words for every player as they stepped onto the podium. Speaking to the Mirror, Hickling claimed Trump shook hands with each player before saying, “You are a champ.” She added that he then followed it with, “Amazing player.” Rather than engaging in lengthy conversations, Hickling suggested the US President repeated the same phrases while presenting medals or briefly patting players on the chest before they moved along the line.

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World leaders attend medal ceremony

Trump was joined during the medal presentation by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. The ceremony took place after Spain completed an impressive World Cup campaign by defeating defending champions Argentina in extra time to lift their second men's FIFA World Cup trophy.

Trump again draws attention during trophy lift

Although the celebrations were meant to focus on Spain's players, Trump again became one of the biggest talking points after the trophy presentation. As Spain captain Rodri prepared to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy, television cameras showed Trump remaining on the podium beside the players before FIFA President Gianni Infantino appeared to gesture for him to move aside.