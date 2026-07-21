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‘Netanyahu will not be arrested in any way, shape, or form in US’: Trump’s counter to Mamdani

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 01:19 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 01:19 IST
‘Netanyahu will not be arrested in any way, shape, or form in US’: Trump’s counter to Mamdani

File image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Donald Trump stated Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested in the US, responding to NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's legal exploration into detaining him during the upcoming UN summit.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (July 20) that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not be arrested while in the United States, responding to remarks by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who said he was exploring whether such a move was legally possible during the upcoming United Nations summit.

“Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. The US president defended Netanyahu, saying the Israeli leader was engaged in a fight against Iran.

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“He is fighting against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which recently killed 52,000 innocent protestors, and has spent the last 47 years killing American Soldiers, and others,” Trump wrote, without providing evidence for the claims.

Trump also said those responsible for leading Iran into what he described as an “unprecedented SPIRAL OF DEATH AND DESTRUCTION” should instead face arrest, adding that previous US presidents should have dealt with the issue years ago.

The comments came after Mamdani told The New York Times in an interview published on Saturday that he was consulting his legal team on whether he had the authority to direct police to detain a foreign leader during the UN General Assembly in New York this September. He said he was uncertain about the extent of his powers but was examining the legal options.

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The discussion follows the International Criminal Court’s decision in 2024 that there were reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu bore responsibility for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza following Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack. Netanyahu has rejected the allegations, and Israel does not recognise the court’s jurisdiction.

Netanyahu’s office dismissed Mamdani’s remarks, accusing the New York mayor of focusing on the wrong priorities. “Mr Mamdani should focus on fixing the damage his policies have caused New York,” Netanyahu’s office said in a post on its official X account.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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