/'What is wrong...': Anna Hazare breaks silence on Sonam Wangchuk's protest, makes an appeal to Centre

Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday (July 19) broke his silence on the hunger strike by educationist and climat activist Sonam Wangchuk. Making an appeal to the Indian government, he urged the Centre to hold talks with the activist and warned them from testing his limits. He opined that discussions should be held on his demands even if there is a difference of opinion. "The government should not test his limits. Say yes or no (to his demands), but what is wrong in holding discussions?" Hazare told news agency PTI.

His reaction comes after Wangchuk was removed from the protest site in Jantar Mantar on July 18 as his fast entered Day 21. He has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak scandal and had joined the protest started by Cockroach Jantar Party (CJP). Hazare's appeal comes years after his own hunger strike in Delhi demanding the Lokpal Act, which rocked the UPA government in 2011. Wangchuk is currently hospitalised in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital but he has refused to break his fast.

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Wangchuk taken to hospital

The Delhi Police claimed that they picked up Wangchuk from the protest site to undertake a Delhi High Court order on monitoring Wangchuk's health, however, CJP's Abhijeet Dipke claimed the climate activist was “taken away forcefully.” Visuals from teh site showed Delhi police personnel in civil dress picking up Wangchuk and lodging him into police van, while covering him in white sheets. He was picked two days before the planned march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday (July 20).

In a statement, the Safdarjung Hospital said that he remains conscious and clinically stable but is showing signs of dehydration and continues to refuse oral and intravenous fluid therapy despite repeated counselling by doctors, Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said. While speaking to ANI, Dr Bamba said Wangchuk was admitted to the hospital at around 7.30 am and continues to observe his fast. His vital parameters, including blood pressure, pulse rate and oxygen saturation, are stable, and he is fully conscious and oriented. "He is definitely showing signs of dehydration. He needs treatment. But despite our counselling, he is refusing treatment. He is accepting neither oral rehydration fluid, electrolyte solution, nor IV therapy," she said.



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Referring to the Delhi High Court's directions, Bamba said AIIMS Additional Professor of Emergency Medicine had joined the treating team, examined Wangchuk and given an expert opinion in line with the hospital's assessment. She said doctors were continuously monitoring Wangchuk and counselling him to accept fluid therapy or oral rehydration solution.

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In a statement on Wangchuk's health issued later in the evening, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Wangchuk's family had not yet consented to the recommended medical intervention, despite repeated counselling by the treating team and an independent AIIMS expert. The ministry said Wangchuk continued to remain under close medical observation while efforts were being made to persuade him and his family to accept the recommended treatment at the earliest.

General physician Dr M. Wali, while commenting on activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, explained the medical risks of extended fasting and said intervention may be required if ketone levels in the blood rise dangerously.