/Sonam Wangchuk refuses intravenous fluids; wife says he will continue hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk will continue his hunger strike even in hospital, Gitanjali J Angmo, the wife of the climate activist, said, adding that the planned march to Parliament on July 20 would go ahead despite his transfer to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police.

In a medical bulletin released on Saturday afternoon, Safdarjung Hospital said Wangchuk has refused intravenous fluids and any other medical intervention by doctors.

"Although intravenous fluids were advised, the patient has refused all intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and any other medication," the hospital said.

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The statement added that Wangchuk has been constantly monitored and advised to accept treatment to mitigate his deteriorating health.



According to the hospital, the 59-year-old was brought to the hospital by Delhi Police and admitted at 7.40 am after 20 days of hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and raising wider concerns about the country's education system.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Gitanjali J Angmo said, "The July 20 march is confirmed. Changing the education system is the responsibility of the executive and policymakers. Our job is to tell them that the system has completely collapsed."

She said the movement had gone beyond the issue of the NEET paper leak and had become a broader campaign for reforms in the education system.

"This movement is not just against the paper leak. It is to awaken the conscience of the whole country, and it has awakened to a sufficient extent," she said.

Questioning the circumstances surrounding his hospitalisation, Angmo said the Delhi High Court had directed regular health monitoring but had not ordered his hospitalisation.

"Regarding the High Court order, it never mandated hospitalisation. It simply stated that an individual's health is paramount and must be monitored at regular intervals; it did not order hospitalisation. So, this is not in accordance with the High Court order. No treatment is underway right now. Only observation and tests are being conducted, and we are going to get the tests done at an external lab," she said.

She added that the family wanted to independently verify the medical reports before any treatment was administered.