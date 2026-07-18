/'Countries hosting US aggressor forces must be ready for attacks', warns Iran as it strikes Kuwait's water desalination plant

A water desalination plant in Kuwait cam under Iranian attack on Friday (July 17), damaging one of the key sources of drinking water in the desert nation. Kuwait, one of the world’s driest regions, relies heavily on technology to produce freshwater that sustains cities, hotels, industry and some agriculture.

The strikes damaged a large number of power generation units and sparked a fire, according to Kuwaiti authorities. The fire was contained, and emergency contingency plans were activated immediately after the attack. They added that a fire has been contained, and that they activated emergency contingency plans.

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For Kuwait, one of the world’s driest regions about 90% of its drinking water comes from desalination, while for Oman is is about 86% and about 70% in Saudi Arabia. Desalination is the process to removes salt from seawater, which largely happens by the process called reverse osmosis in which seawater is pushed through ultrafine membranes to extract the salt and make it worth drinking.

Hundreds of desalination plants along the Persian Gulf coast, that supply water to millions are within range of Iranian missile or drone strikes. Without them, major cities could not sustain their current populations.

US-linked military facilities attacked by Iran in Gulf

Iran also carried out attack on US military logistics and operational facilities in the Gulf on Saturday (July 18) after the United States carried out it seventh round of strikes on Iran overnight Friday.

Tehran said it attacked US-linked military facilities in Kuwait and Jordan. Iran’s army said targets included the Al-Adiri camp and Ali Al-Salem air base in Kuwait, along with fuel storage facilities at Jordan’s Al-Azraq base.

Kuwait said explosions were heard as its air defence systems intercepted hostile targets, while Jordan’s military said it shot down 10 Iranian missiles without reporting casualties or damage. Kuwait also reported a drone attack on military facilities that injured seven personnel.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned countries hosting facilities linked to the United States military of a “corresponding response“, alleging that their territories were being used to attack Tehran.