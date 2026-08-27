/Blake Lively wins partial legal fee from Justin Baldoni after $8M request

The long-running legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has reached another significant chapter, but the latest ruling delivered only a fraction of the legal costs Lively had sought. The ruling follows the dismissal of Baldoni's defamation claims against Lively and comes after the broader dispute was settled in May 2026.

Blake Lively awarded in Justin Baldoni legal battle after seeking $8 million

US District Judge Lewis J. Liman awarded Lively $407,451.75 in legal fees and costs following her highly publicised legal dispute with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, as per reports. The amount includes $363,245.40 in attorneys’ fees and $44,206.35 in legal costs, according to the ruling by US District Judge Lewis J. Liman.

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However, the figure represents only around 5% of the more than $8 million Lively had initially sought. Lively's request was connected primarily to her successful defence against Baldoni's defamation-related claims.

The judge found that Lively's lawyers had charged reasonable hourly rates but questioned the number of hours billed and the documentation supporting some of the expenses. He also ruled that certain costs—including work connected to media relations—were not recoverable as part of the legal-fee award.

Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively legal battle

Baldoni's defamation and related claims against Lively were previously dismissed by Judge Liman. The dispute had expanded into multiple legal battles following Lively's allegations, with Baldoni and his legal team strongly disputing her account of events. His allegations against Lively, Reynolds and others were ultimately dismissed, leaving the question of legal costs as one of the remaining issues.

The broader litigation was settled in May 2026, shortly before the scheduled trial. The settlement resolved the main dispute without the case going to trial, while the question of attorneys' fees remained for the court to decide.

Also Read: Blake Lively scores partial victory against Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us legal battle