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Blake Lively wins partial legal fee from Justin Baldoni after $8M request

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 09:01 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 09:01 IST
Blake Lively wins partial legal fee from Justin Baldoni after $8M request

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Photograph: (X)

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A federal judge has reportedly ordered Justin Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, to pay Blake Lively, below the $8 million she had requested. Read to know more. 

The long-running legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has reached another significant chapter, but the latest ruling delivered only a fraction of the legal costs Lively had sought. The ruling follows the dismissal of Baldoni's defamation claims against Lively and comes after the broader dispute was settled in May 2026.

Blake Lively awarded in Justin Baldoni legal battle after seeking $8 million

US District Judge Lewis J. Liman awarded Lively $407,451.75 in legal fees and costs following her highly publicised legal dispute with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, as per reports. The amount includes $363,245.40 in attorneys’ fees and $44,206.35 in legal costs, according to the ruling by US District Judge Lewis J. Liman.

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However, the figure represents only around 5% of the more than $8 million Lively had initially sought. Lively's request was connected primarily to her successful defence against Baldoni's defamation-related claims.

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The judge found that Lively's lawyers had charged reasonable hourly rates but questioned the number of hours billed and the documentation supporting some of the expenses. He also ruled that certain costs—including work connected to media relations—were not recoverable as part of the legal-fee award.

Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively legal battle

Baldoni's defamation and related claims against Lively were previously dismissed by Judge Liman. The dispute had expanded into multiple legal battles following Lively's allegations, with Baldoni and his legal team strongly disputing her account of events. His allegations against Lively, Reynolds and others were ultimately dismissed, leaving the question of legal costs as one of the remaining issues.

The broader litigation was settled in May 2026, shortly before the scheduled trial. The settlement resolved the main dispute without the case going to trial, while the question of attorneys' fees remained for the court to decide.

For the unversed, Lively and Baldoni's conflict began during and after the making of It Ends With Us, which was released in 2024. Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation, allegations he has denied. Baldoni subsequently launched his own legal action against Lively and Reynolds. With the main litigation settled and the judge now determining the amount of recoverable legal costs, the latest ruling brings the case closer to its final legal chapter.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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