/Justin Baldoni and wife Emily break silence on his legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively: 'We are healing'

The legal battle surrounding It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has grabbed headlines for months, but Baldoni is trying to move on. In his public remarks since the high-profile dispute, the actor-director appeared alongside his wife Emily in a heartfelt video for the first time and broke silence over the matter.

Justin Baldoni on his legal dispute with Blake Lively

Months after the It Ends With Us legal battle put Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively at the centre of one of Hollywood's biggest controversies, Baldoni has finally broken his silence. Appearing in a video with his wife Emily, the actor-director reflected on the emotional toll of the ordeal, telling supporters that "we are healing".

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In the clip, Justin said, "It just didn't feel like the right time, and we were talking about it and feeling into it and praying about it, and...and this feels like the moment. So here we are." Emily expressed gratitude for all that went on in the past year. She said, "But what does feel important is that we can genuinely say that we are sitting here today feeling immense gratitude for so many things and so many people and so many things that have happened to us.

Justin added, “Gratitude has saved us.” Emily further added, "In that gratitude, it doesn't negate the injustice and the pain that we have also felt in the last few years. And we've had to wrestle with so many things and try to understand so many things, like how could something like this even happen? Um, let alone disguised as a fight for women. And the truth is, reality is that there's been a lot of trauma for us to move through as a family, which also makes it hard to speak."

Justin Baldoni on the justice system

Speaking about the legal battle he faced and the justice system he had to trust, the actor said, "What I will say is that there have been so many painful things that have been spoken into existence. Over the last couple years. And that created so much noise, and we didn't want to add to the noise. So we just wanted to let the justice system run its course." Emily added with a smile, "And the truth and the facts have spoken for themselves. And here we are."

Also Read: Blake Lively scores partial victory against Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us legal battle

In the emotional video, Baldoni thanked supporters for standing by him throughout the difficult period. Closing the clip, he said, "We are healing," signalling that he and his family are focusing on recovery after the legal battle. At the end of the video, Emily Baldoni says, “There's so much more to say. The time will come. But for now, we're going to focus on continuing the healing, hanging out with our kiddos, and enjoying life.”

Justin Baldoni's legal dispute settlement with Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni had recently settled their It Ends With Us legal disputes in May this year, dropping their respective lawsuits. Under the agreement, the fee motion was the final remaining loose end after both sides settled all other legal disputes. The overarching legal battle included Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, which was ultimately dismissed.

In April 2026, a federal judge dismissed 10 of Lively’s 13 claims, which included removing Baldoni and other individual defendants from the sexual harassment allegations. Blake Lively waived the right to seek her originally claimed $160 million to $300 million in damages.

However, she successfully secured a ruling requiring Baldoni's business entities to pay her attorneys' fees and litigation costs incurred while fighting his countersuit.

Justin Baldoni's legal win against Blake Lively

Reportedly, Judge Lewis Liman dismissed the majority of the allegations against Baldoni in April 2026, significantly narrowing the lawsuit brought by Lively following the It Ends With Us production. While the sexual harassment claims were dropped, a jury trial is still set for May 18, 2026, for the remaining retaliation and breach of contract claims.

Earlier in March 2026, it was reported that Baldoni secured a victory allowing his production company, Wayfarer Studios, to proceed with a defamation suit against a former publicist.