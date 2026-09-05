/FBI-wanted fraud accused arrested in Jalandhar over $600,000 scam

In a significant development, Jalandhar Police have arrested Manjit Singh Bedi, reportedly wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and linked to a nearly $600,000 fraud case. Jalandhar Police Commissioner confirmed that the fraud case was filed at a city police station on August 16, 2026, after cops launched a probe. The move comes after police received an input about Bedi and deployed a special team to track him down a few days ago.



The Commissioner stated that Bedi was eventually intercepted and arrested while he was travelling. The Commissioner stated that Bedi was eventually intercepted and arrested while he was travelling. His arrest came after Bedi reportedly carried out fraud worth nearly $600,000 in the US, in the name of a company between 2024 and 2025.

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FBI arrested after specific intelligence

The FBI had declared Bedi a wanted individual and reportedly issued a notice instructing him to surrender his passport and other materials to the agency. However, police said he allegedly ignored this and fled the US, eventually making his way back to India.