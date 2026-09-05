/At least 10 killed in explosion at Bolivia military base, several injured

An explosion at a military ‌barracks in Bolivia on Friday claimed at least 10 lives. The blast in the Viacha municipaliy, about 30 km (19 miles) from La Paz occurred ​at around 2:30 p.m.

(1830 GMT) local time ​in an area used to store pyrotechnic material, ⁠authorities said.

Though, immediate cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, preliminary investigations point to the blast originating from the ​defense ministry's fireworks stockpile.

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