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At least 10 killed in explosion at Bolivia military base, several injured

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 08:06 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 08:18 IST
At least 10 killed in explosion at Bolivia military base, several injured

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 The blast in the Viacha municipaliy, about 30 km (19 miles) from La Paz occurred ​at around 2:30 p.m.  (1830 GMT) local time.

An explosion at a military ‌barracks in Bolivia on Friday claimed at least 10 lives. The blast in the Viacha municipaliy, about 30 km (19 miles) from La Paz occurred ​at around 2:30 p.m.

(1830 GMT) local time ​in an area used to store pyrotechnic material, ⁠authorities said.

Though, immediate cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, preliminary investigations point to the blast originating from the ​defense ministry's fireworks stockpile.

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According to Viacha health director Rita Nebraska, between 10 and 15 people were believed to ​have died in the explosion, while 62 ​people were injured, reported Reuters. Fourteen of the wounded were transferred to hospitals ‌in ⁠La Paz, including a girl with third-degree burns.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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