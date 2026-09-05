/At least 10 killed in explosion at Bolivia military base, several injured

An explosion at a military barracks in Bolivia on Friday claimed at least 10 lives. The blast in the Viacha municipaliy, about 30 km (19 miles) from La Paz occurred at around 2:30 p.m.
(1830 GMT) local time in an area used to store pyrotechnic material, authorities said.
Though, immediate cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, preliminary investigations point to the blast originating from the defense ministry's fireworks stockpile.
According to Viacha health director Rita Nebraska, between 10 and 15 people were believed to have died in the explosion, while 62 people were injured, reported Reuters. Fourteen of the wounded were transferred to hospitals in La Paz, including a girl with third-degree burns.