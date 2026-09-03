/Who is Aditi Paudel? 17-year-old becomes Japan's first literacy ambassador

Born in Japan and raised in Nepal during her early childhood, Aditi Paudel developed a love for reading from a remarkably young age. Her earliest memory of reading dates back to preschool, when her grandfather handed her a newspaper filled with intricate Devanagari script. To the surprise of those around her, Paudel was able to make sense of the text. Years later, her passion for reading has grown into a commitment to promoting literacy. The 17-year-old high school senior in Tokyo has now been appointed Japan’s first literacy ambassador, according to a report by The Japan Times.

Paudel’s appointment is part of a global program run by the World Literacy Foundation, a nonprofit headquartered in Australia. Around 900 young people aged 16 to 25 from 101 countries are taking part in the initiative. Although the program has been running for 12 years, Paudel is the first ambassador representing Japan, according to Andrew Kay, CEO and founder of the World Literacy Foundation.

The initiative aims to connect young people worldwide and encourage them to become advocates for literacy in their own communities. Kay said participants are being encouraged to get “involved and waving the flag for literacy in their community,” while Paudel was selected “for her leadership, passion for literacy, and commitment to empowering young people in Japan.” Kay also highlighted Paudel’s interest in language and its role in shaping her advocacy. “Her curiosity about English shaped thoughtful advocacy, strengthening the program’s global voice and cultural reach,” he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

From Nepal to Japan: A lifelong love of books

Paudel returned to Japan when she entered third grade. Adjusting to a new environment also meant relearning Japanese, and books became an important part of that process. Her love for reading had already been nurtured by her father, who regularly bought her books. She developed an early interest in fantasy literature and remembers falling in love with Enid Blyton’s The Wishing-Chair.

Her reading journey eventually expanded beyond fiction. Reading Malala Yousafzai’s autobiography, I Am Malala, sparked a strong interest in female empowerment and the importance of ensuring that women around the world have access to education and literacy. Paudel also works with children with disabilities and plans to collaborate with the Shanti Volunteer Association to collect and donate books to Asian countries with lower literacy rates, including Nepal.

Literacy as a gateway to opportunity

Having experienced the benefits of strong reading skills and access to education herself, Paudel believes literacy extends far beyond simply being able to read and write. She describes literacy as “something that helps you open doors for more opportunities,” highlighting its role in helping people realize their potential.

Her perspective is also shaped by her family background. Paudel has experienced firsthand how access to private education influenced the course of her life. “My parents grew up in a completely opposite environment. They did not have a childhood like this,” she said. “Being literate is so important because even though you have the potential, you can never unlock it if you do not have literacy.”

Young people are reading less

Paudel’s advocacy comes at a time when reading habits among young people in Japan are changing. According to a recent study by the Benesse Educational Research & Development Institute and the University of Tokyo, around half of elementary, junior high and high school-age children in Japan do not read books. Andrew Kay said fewer young people are now reading for pleasure and enjoyment, a trend he believes could have serious long-term consequences.

“As far as embedding themselves in a novel or reading something that really takes a little bit more effort, that is becoming a rarer thing,” he said. Kay also raised concerns about the influence of artificial intelligence. With AI tools capable of providing quick answers, people may increasingly bypass the process of researching information, reading deeply and developing their own understanding of complex ideas. “It’s turning our clock back 150 years … where most people couldn’t read or would have limited ability to read,” he said of the decline of book reading as a mainstream pursuit. These challenges, he believes, make initiatives such as the World Literacy Foundation’s ambassador program even more important.

Paudel’s Advice: Find a book that connects with you

As a teenager herself, Paudel understands the distractions that compete for young people’s attention, particularly social media and smartphones. “You will always be more inclined to go for your phone rather than a book,” she said. Rather than encouraging young people to work their way through a predetermined list of classic literature, Paudel believes the best way to develop a reading habit is to start with something personally meaningful.