/Coast Guard jet carrying DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin makes emergency landing after engine failure

A Coast Guard jet carrying Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and several senior Department of Homeland Security officials made an emergency landing on Wednesday afternoon outside Washington, DC, after one of its engines failed. The pilot of the C-37A reported the engine failure to air traffic controllers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and requested an immediate emergency landing. "We just lost our right engine and would like to declare an emergency and immediate landing at DCA," the pilot told the airport's control tower, according to an audio recording of the communication. The pilot also informed controllers that the aircraft had 14 people aboard and approximately 2.5 hours of fuel remaining.

The C-37A is the military version of a Gulfstream V business jet and is routinely used to transport senior Coast Guard and DHS officials, including the homeland security secretary. The Department of Homeland Security oversees the Coast Guard. Mullin later confirmed the emergency landing in a post on X, praising the Coast Guard pilots for their handling of the situation. "The United States Coast Guard pilots made the single engine landing feel routine. No panic, just straight professionalism."

"After we landed, the pilots told me that was a first for them! We could not have been in better hands," he added. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport said the aircraft landed safely and was inspected by emergency personnel before leaving the runway. "The airport said in a statement that the plane landed safely, was thoroughly checked by Airports Authority Fire and Rescue personnel then proceeded off the runway."

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The incident also highlights previous concerns about the age and condition of the Coast Guard's executive aircraft. Last year, DHS said the aircraft was 22 years old and faces significant avionics and communications obsolescence issues. DHS's fiscal year 2025 spending plan requested approximately $50 million to replace the aging Coast Guard executive jet used to transport senior officials. The proposal faced scrutiny from lawmakers, including Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois, who questioned Coast Guard leadership about the proposed purchase during an appropriations hearing.

During a May 20 Senate hearing, then-Secretary Kristi Noem defended the request, saying the existing aircraft had been in service beyond its usable hours. Several days later, Democratic Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and LaMonica McIver of New Jersey questioned DHS officials over why replacing the executive aircraft was being prioritized over upgrading older Coast Guard aircraft used for search-and-rescue operations.