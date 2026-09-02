/Man pushes Russian humanoid robot. Watch what happens next

A humanoid robot at an electronics store in Russia has gone viral after appearing to react to a customer who pushed it, with the unusual interaction prompting comparisons to scenes from the sci-fi film The Terminator.
A video of the incident, later shared on X, shows a man wearing a black T-shirt approaching the robot inside the store before pushing it. Moments later, the robot moves one of its legs towards the man in what appears to be an attempt to kick him.
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The machine then continues moving as people nearby look on, before it is reportedly powered down. The post accompanying the footage claimed the robot became difficult to control and had to be switched off.
How did the internet react
The incident quickly drew attention online, with users sharing jokes about robots eventually taking revenge on humans.
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“Human ego even drove the robots mad,” one user wrote.
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Another commenter joked, “Don’t you have a rolling pin to whack him with so his head flies off, you robot? Whose robot are you, anyway, robot?”
A third user suggested the robot was merely defending itself, writing, “This is what happens when you push a robot too far; it has its pride too, after all.”
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However, some social media users questioned the authenticity of the footage and suggested the robot could have been operated remotely. The circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the robot’s movement was autonomous or remotely controlled, were not immediately clear.