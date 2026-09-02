Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /Man pushes Russian humanoid robot. Watch what happens next

Man pushes Russian humanoid robot. Watch what happens next

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 18:00 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 18:00 IST
Man pushes Russian humanoid robot. Watch what happens next

Snippet of viral video Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

A video of a Russian humanoid robot apparently attempting to kick a man who pushed it went viral, prompting online jokes, Terminator comparisons, and skepticism over whether it was remotely controlled.

A humanoid robot at an electronics store in Russia has gone viral after appearing to react to a customer who pushed it, with the unusual interaction prompting comparisons to scenes from the sci-fi film The Terminator.

A video of the incident, later shared on X, shows a man wearing a black T-shirt approaching the robot inside the store before pushing it. Moments later, the robot moves one of its legs towards the man in what appears to be an attempt to kick him.

Also read: ‘Schizophrenia, hallucinations, delusions’: Iran slams Trump, advises him to consult psychologists after US prez calls Hormuz ‘US terrotory’

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The machine then continues moving as people nearby look on, before it is reportedly powered down. The post accompanying the footage claimed the robot became difficult to control and had to be switched off.

How did the internet react

The incident quickly drew attention online, with users sharing jokes about robots eventually taking revenge on humans.

Also read: ‘Weapons, equipment, technical and tactical’: Iran says it has new ‘surprises’ ready if another war breaks out

“Human ego even drove the robots mad,” one user wrote.

Trending Stories

Another commenter joked, “Don’t you have a rolling pin to whack him with so his head flies off, you robot? Whose robot are you, anyway, robot?”

A third user suggested the robot was merely defending itself, writing, “This is what happens when you push a robot too far; it has its pride too, after all.”

Also read: ‘Great, near great, below average’: Trump puts himself above Lincoln, Washington in bizarre ranking of ‘greatest’ US presidents

However, some social media users questioned the authenticity of the footage and suggested the robot could have been operated remotely. The circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the robot’s movement was autonomous or remotely controlled, were not immediately clear.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics