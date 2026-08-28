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‘Great, near great, below average’: Trump puts himself above Lincoln, Washington in bizarre ranking of ‘greatest’ US presidents

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 13:28 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 13:30 IST
‘Great, near great, below average’: Trump puts himself above Lincoln, Washington in bizarre ranking of ‘greatest’ US presidents

Image shared by Trump Photograph: (Truth Social/Trump)

Story highlights

Donald Trump ranked himself "The Greatest" US president on Truth Social, placing Lincoln and Washington as "Great," Clinton as "Average," and Obama, Biden, and Carter as "Failures."

 

US President Donald Trump has placed himself at the top of a personal ranking of America’s former presidents, declaring himself “The Greatest” while assigning lower ratings to several historically prominent leaders. Trump, 80, shared the ranking in a post on Truth Social on Thursday (Aug 27), placing himself in a category above those he described as “Great”.

Former Presidents Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Franklin D Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson were placed in Trump’s “Great” category. Roosevelt, who died in 1945, was the most recent president included in Trump’s hand-picked “Great” list.

Trump placed several other former presidents, including Theodore Roosevelt, in the “Near Great” category. Former President Bill Clinton was rated “Average”, while Calvin Coolidge was placed in the “Below Average” group.

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The “Failures” category included Democratic former presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter. Trump also placed Republican presidents Ulysses S Grant and Warren Harding in the category. Trump attended Carter’s state funeral last year.

Kennedy, Reagan among notable absences

Trump’s ranking did not include several prominent former presidents, including John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Harry S Truman, Gerald Ford, Dwight D Eisenhower and Lyndon B Johnson. Both George H W Bush and George W Bush were also absent from the list, as were William Henry Harrison and James A Garfield.

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Trump has previously spoken about his interest in Kennedy. In July, he called the former president a “great guy” and said Kennedy was considered the second-most good-looking US president. Trump also posted an AI-generated image featuring himself alongside Kennedy in July.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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