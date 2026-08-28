/‘Great, near great, below average’: Trump puts himself above Lincoln, Washington in bizarre ranking of ‘greatest’ US presidents

US President Donald Trump has placed himself at the top of a personal ranking of America’s former presidents, declaring himself “The Greatest” while assigning lower ratings to several historically prominent leaders. Trump, 80, shared the ranking in a post on Truth Social on Thursday (Aug 27), placing himself in a category above those he described as “Great”.
Former Presidents Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Franklin D Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson were placed in Trump’s “Great” category. Roosevelt, who died in 1945, was the most recent president included in Trump’s hand-picked “Great” list.
Trump placed several other former presidents, including Theodore Roosevelt, in the “Near Great” category. Former President Bill Clinton was rated “Average”, while Calvin Coolidge was placed in the “Below Average” group.
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The “Failures” category included Democratic former presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter. Trump also placed Republican presidents Ulysses S Grant and Warren Harding in the category. Trump attended Carter’s state funeral last year.
Kennedy, Reagan among notable absences
Trump’s ranking did not include several prominent former presidents, including John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Harry S Truman, Gerald Ford, Dwight D Eisenhower and Lyndon B Johnson. Both George H W Bush and George W Bush were also absent from the list, as were William Henry Harrison and James A Garfield.
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Trump has previously spoken about his interest in Kennedy. In July, he called the former president a “great guy” and said Kennedy was considered the second-most good-looking US president. Trump also posted an AI-generated image featuring himself alongside Kennedy in July.