Netflix stars Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, and Angelina Nikolau, 33, made their first court appearance in New York City on Monday (Aug 24) after allegedly scaling the Empire State Building last month in a stunt that ended with Kuznetsov proposing to Nikolau. The East Orange, New Jersey-based couple are facing multiple charges, including burglary, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, following the July 1 incident at the iconic New York landmark.

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Authorities said the pair were seen at the top of the building wearing masks and holding up a sign. Police said no one was injured in the incident. The stunt also became the setting for a marriage proposal, with Kuznetsov proposing to Nikolau nearly 1,500 feet above New York City. Nikolau was later seen displaying her engagement ring.

NYPD bodycam footage showed officers making their way up the skyscraper and encountering the masked pair, who appeared to be without harnesses.

The couple were arrested following the stunt. They appeared in court on Monday, where cameras captured them appearing to kiss as they left the courthouse.

Two days before the hearing, Nikolau addressed the case in an Instagram post, saying they believed people who challenged existing boundaries had helped move humanity forward. She added that, regardless of what happened in court, they would respect the legal process and accept the consequences of their choices.