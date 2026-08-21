/‘Someone must want her job’: Laura Loomer claims WH staff are behind ‘nasty stories’ about Trump and Natalie Harp

Conservative activist Laura Loomer has claimed that negative stories about Natalie Harp, an executive assistant to US President Donald Trump, are being leaked from within the White House. Loomer, a vocal supporter of Trump, made the claim in a post on X, suggesting that some White House staff members were unhappy with Harp and jealous of her position.

“Make no mistake, the nasty stories you’re seeing about Natalie Harp that are being posted are coming from inside the West Wing,” Loomer wrote. She alleged that some people working for Trump were driven by “professional jealousy” and were “very bothered by loyalty”.

Loomer also questioned how details about Harp’s work and her conversations with Trump could have reached the media unless people working with her were speaking about her.

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‘Someone who works with her must want her job’

“How would anyone in the media know about Natalie’s work performance or have detailed accounts of her conversations with POTUS unless her colleagues are speaking badly about her?” she wrote. “Someone who works with her must want her job.” Harp has attracted increased media attention in recent months amid scrutiny of her role around Trump.