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‘Someone must want her job’: Laura Loomer claims WH staff are behind ‘nasty stories’ about Trump and Natalie Harp

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 18:22 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 18:22 IST
‘Someone must want her job’: Laura Loomer claims WH staff are behind ‘nasty stories’ about Trump and Natalie Harp

Political activist Laura Loomer films with her cellphone as US President Donald Trump takes part in a dedication ceremony for Southern Boulevard, in the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 16, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Laura Loomer claimed White House staff are leaking negative stories about Donald Trump’s assistant, Natalie Harp, due to professional jealousy, though she provided no evidence for the accusations.

Conservative activist Laura Loomer has claimed that negative stories about Natalie Harp, an executive assistant to US President Donald Trump, are being leaked from within the White House. Loomer, a vocal supporter of Trump, made the claim in a post on X, suggesting that some White House staff members were unhappy with Harp and jealous of her position.

“Make no mistake, the nasty stories you’re seeing about Natalie Harp that are being posted are coming from inside the West Wing,” Loomer wrote. She alleged that some people working for Trump were driven by “professional jealousy” and were “very bothered by loyalty”.

Loomer also questioned how details about Harp’s work and her conversations with Trump could have reached the media unless people working with her were speaking about her.

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‘Someone who works with her must want her job’

“How would anyone in the media know about Natalie’s work performance or have detailed accounts of her conversations with POTUS unless her colleagues are speaking badly about her?” she wrote. “Someone who works with her must want her job.” Harp has attracted increased media attention in recent months amid scrutiny of her role around Trump.

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Loomer, who has previously been criticised for promoting conspiracy theories online, also claimed that Trump’s administration has too many internal leakers. “There are way too many leakers in the WH,” she wrote, adding, “This is why vetting matters.” Loomer did not provide evidence to support her claims that White House staff members were behind the reports about Harp or that anyone was seeking to replace her.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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