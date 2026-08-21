/Trump pardoned bank robber Jon Ponder in 2020; now he is accused of sexually assaulting inmates

Donald Trump’s 2020 pardon of former bank robber Jon Ponder described him as “a source of inspiration” for inmates seeking to rebuild their lives after prison. But four years later, Ponder, 60, has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting inmates, becoming the latest recipient of a Trump pardon to face new criminal charges.

Ponder faces 20 charges, including one count of sexual assault, seven counts of unauthorised custodial contact, one count of attempted coercion and 11 gross misdemeanour charges. Several incarcerated women have accused him of using his position at his non-profit organisation, HOPE for Prisoners, to solicit sex and make inappropriate advances.

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According to arrest reports, at least four women accused Ponder of soliciting oral sex and phone sex while they were incarcerated. Police said they called Ponder seven times on Tuesday, but he did not answer and refused to leave his home as investigators attempted to search the property. Officers reportedly found 1.3 grams of methamphetamine at the residence.

Ponder was later arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Centre. He was due to make his first court appearance on Thursday (Aug 20). Ponder pleaded guilty to bank robbery in 2005 and served a 63-month prison sentence, according to the White House. Trump pardoned him in 2020 during the second night of the Republican National Convention.