/UNSC reform momentum grows: Russia, Portugal, Mauritius push for India's permanent seat bid

Published: Sep 27, 2026, 08:50 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 08:50 IST
India's campaign for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council has received fresh support from Mauritius, which praised New Delhi's constructive role in global affairs and called for its inclusion among the Council's permanent members. The endorsement comes amid growing international debate over long-pending UN reforms. Russia, Portugal and Mauritius have all voiced support for India's candidature, adding momentum to calls for a more representative and contemporary Security Council.