/West Asia's war hits global arts: The concerts and events cancelled in 2026

The West Asia conflict has sent shockwaves through the global entertainment industry. From Shakira and Christina Aguilera's Abu Dhabi shows to the Bahrain and Saudi Grands Prix, more than 100 events across the Gulf have been cancelled or postponed in 2026, according to Northbourne Advisory. We look at the concerts, festivals and sporting events that got caught in the crossfire, and what it means for the region's cultural and tourism industries. Watch the full breakdown.