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Toshisuke Kanazawa wins title day after turning 90
Toshisuke Kanazawa wins title day after turning 90
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 25, 2026, 23:05 IST
| Updated:
Sep 25, 2026, 23:05 IST
Japan's 90-year-old Bodybuilder Toshisuke Kanazawa is Still Winning National Titles and He Says He Isn't Done Yet.
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