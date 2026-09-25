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Toshisuke Kanazawa wins title day after turning 90

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 23:05 IST | Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 23:05 IST
Japan's 90-year-old Bodybuilder Toshisuke Kanazawa is Still Winning National Titles and He Says He Isn't Done Yet.

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