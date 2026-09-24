LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /NBA player Steven Adams shares hilarious GTA VI theory 

NBA player Steven Adams shares hilarious GTA VI theory 

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 01:05 IST | Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 01:05 IST
Houston Rockets center Steven Adams jokes that the performance of NBA players will plummet after the release of video game GTA VI in November.

Trending Topics

trending videos