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Ageing China rehires seniors to tackle shrinking workforce

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 23:27 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 23:27 IST
China is increasingly turning to retired professionals as it grapples with the challenges of a rapidly ageing population and a shrinking workforce.

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