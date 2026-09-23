/Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv claims Russian drones struck city centre in broad daylight

Published: Sep 23, 2026, 22:20 IST | Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 22:20 IST
A fresh barrage of fast, jet-powered Russian drones struck Ukraine's capital and regional hubs, targeting critical railway networks, petrol stations, and warehouses. Leaving at least two people dead and over two dozen injured in Kyiv, the strikes ignited fires near the central train station and damaged energy infrastructure—occurring just hours after diplomatic discussions focused on securing a potential bilateral halt to energy facility attacks.