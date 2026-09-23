/WION Iconic Tourism Summit | Borders without barriers: The diplomacy of visas and mobility

This session focuses on one of the most powerful enablers of global travel and tourism: seamless cross-border mobility. It will explore how countries are enhancing travel access for Indian travellers through initiatives such as e-visas, visa-free arrangements, accelerated processing, and digital travel credentials. The discussion will also examine how greater ease of movement can strengthen tourism, foster deeper business and trade engagement, expand educational opportunities, and reinforce people-to-people connections between India and the world.