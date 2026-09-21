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Climate change fuels global rise in Mosquito populations
Climate change fuels global rise in Mosquito populations
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 21, 2026, 13:50 IST
| Updated:
Sep 21, 2026, 13:50 IST
Climate change is contributing to a rise in mosquito populations across the world. Warmer temperatures and changing rainfall patterns are creating ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.
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