/Imran Khan's sisters, nephews detained as crackdown widens ahead of PTI march

Pakistan's crackdown on Imran Khan's family has escalated fast. A day after sister Aleema Khan was detained in Lahore, sisters Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi were also placed under 30-day detention under Punjab's Maintenance of Public Order law. Imran's son Kasim Khan called it "a disgrace," alleging his aunts and cousins Shershah, Shahrez, Azeem and Sakeenah were taken from their homes with no explanation. PTI says the arrests are political victimisation, timed just before its September 27 protest march demanding Imran Khan's release.