/Hidden chamber beneath Tutankhamun? New radar discovery sparks ancient Egypt mystery

A new radar survey near the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun has reignited one of archaeology's biggest mysteries. Researchers say they have detected a possible two-metre-wide corridor and an underground feature dubbed "Anomaly 7" close to the famous burial site. While experts caution that further investigation is needed, the findings have raised fresh hopes that undiscovered chambers—and perhaps new clues about ancient Egypt—may still be hidden beneath the Valley of the Kings.