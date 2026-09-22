/Lithuania says no reason to ease Belarus sanctions as Trump pushes 'massive' potash deal

Lithuania has pushed back against any EU softening on Belarus, insisting it's "not the time" to ease sanctions, even as Trump pressures Vilnius to reopen Belarusian potash transit through its Klaipeda port. Trump says the US is working on a "massive deal" to buy Belarusian potash for less than it currently pays Canada, escalating tensions with Ottawa. Lithuania's Foreign Minister maintains there are "no ways, means, or reasons" to reconsider sanctions, given Belarus's role in aiding Russia's war on Ukraine.