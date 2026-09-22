/Argentina braces for El Nino: Buenos Aires activates 177-point emergency flood plan

As one of the strongest El Niño events in decades intensifies, Buenos Aires has rolled out a 177-point emergency plan covering low-lying crossings, bridges, pumping stations and drainage systems. Argentina's weather service confirms near-100% probability of the pattern continuing through October, with Misiones, Corrientes and Santa Fe facing the highest flood risk. The Paraná and Uruguay rivers are expected to swell, threatening port access and the 2026-27 harvest, even as the extra rainfall could boost soybean and corn yields if it doesn't tip into catastrophic flooding.