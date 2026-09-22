/Ram Temple theft case: SIT finds 105 instances of donation theft, chargesheet due by Sept 25

A Special Investigation Team probing missing donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple has identified 105 instances of theft, up sharply from the 70 found in the earlier report. CCTV footage reportedly shows cash-counting staff hiding donations in their clothes, pockets and shoes. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court the chargesheet will be filed by September 25, the exact day the 90-day statutory period ends, after which the eight arrested accused could become eligible for default bail.