/Sri Lankan President seeks Saudi King's pardon for youth sentenced to death over Facebook post

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has pledged to personally seek clemency from Saudi Arabia's king for Anojan Sivarasa, a young Tamil migrant worker reportedly sentenced to death over a Facebook comment deemed insulting to Islam. Sivarasa, originally handed five years in prison and a hefty fine, saw his sentence escalate to death after an appeal, his family says. The case stems from a heated online dispute during a Hindu pilgrimage. Sri Lanka's government is now pursuing both legal and diplomatic channels to save him.