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The UN podium has seen it all: Trump set to address 81st UNGA session Tuesday

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 09:50 IST | Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 09:50 IST
The famous green-marble UN podium has witnessed decades of diplomatic drama, from fiery walkouts to fist-banging outbursts. Now it's Trump's turn again, as he addresses the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, right after Brazil's Lula, who's expected to warn Trump against interfering in Brazil's elections. With the Iran war nearing its eighth month, Trump's speech will be closely watched, alongside sideline meetings with Gulf leaders, Zelensky, and Iran's Pezeshkian, at what could be one of UNGA's most consequential weeks yet.

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