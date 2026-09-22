/Trump's new South Lawn helipad opens, but his remarks go unheard amid press boycott

President Trump officially opened the White House's new granite South Lawn helipad with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, using oversized gold scissors before boarding a VH-92A Patriot helicopter for its very first operational flight. Oddly, his remarks went largely unheard, not due to any technical issue, but because Fox, CBS, ABC and NBC skipped the press pool that day in protest of Trump's recent ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico. Trump later called the helipad "a work of art" in a Truth Social post.