/North Korea's missile arsenal: Kim shifts from testing to coordinated strike drills

North Korea has moved beyond simple missile testing, fusing drones, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and rocket launchers into one coordinated strike force. Saturday's drill combined five artillery and missile units, firing simultaneously to overwhelm enemy air defences, with KCNA claiming "100% accuracy" (unverified). Notably, Kim Jong Un wasn't present. The exercise came a day after US-South Korea-Japan wrapped up trilateral drills, and despite Trump scaling back joint exercises to court Kim diplomatically, Pyongyang shows no sign of slowing down.