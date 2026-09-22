/India faces 41st-ranked Japan at Sano International ground in the Suzuki Cup

History will be made in Tochigi as reigning T20 World Champions India step onto the field against 41st-ranked Japan for their first-ever men's senior T20 International. Played under the landmark Suzuki Cup and marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations, this match gives local fans a front-row seat to world-class cricket right on Japanese soil. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Men in Blue combine high-octane warm-up action for the Asian Games with a mission to inspire a rising cricket culture in a nation famously dominated by baseball.