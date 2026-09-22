/Russia-Iran blueprint leaked? Secret 44-page plan reveals sanctions-proof partnership

Published: Sep 22, 2026, 12:35 IST | Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 12:35 IST
A reported leaked Russian government document has shed light on Moscow and Tehran's long-term cooperation plans. The 44-page roadmap reportedly outlines efforts to expand trade in national currencies, build alternative financial channels, deepen nuclear and energy cooperation, and even explore aircraft component production in Iran. The document, first reported by Fox News, suggests both nations were working to reduce vulnerabilities to Western sanctions through closer economic and industrial ties.