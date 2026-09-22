/Delhi horror: Three men posing as cops assault minor girl in Kalka Ji

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men posing as police personnel inside Astha Kunj Park near Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir after being separated from her friend. Following an intense investigation, Delhi Police apprehended a primary accused, identified as Asif, after a brief exchange of fire in Amar Colony, during which the suspect was injured in the leg. A case under the POCSO Act has been registered, and forensic teams are scanning CCTV networks to track the remaining two suspects.